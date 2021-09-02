Afghanistan: Taliban calls for NRF to lay down their arms as they surrounds Panjshir Valley

Sep 02, 2021, 10:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Taliban has surrounded the only remaining province resisting its rule, Panjshir valley. The Taliban has called for the National Resistance Front (NRF), who defends Panjshir, to lay down their arms.
Read in App