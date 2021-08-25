LIVE TV
Afghanistan refugees in Pakistan say hopes of returning home dashed
Aug 25, 2021, 10:55 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Afghan refugees who lived in Pakistan for decades say their hopes of returning home have been dashed by the Taliban. Many Afghans living in Pakistan fear that they will return to hardline representation of Islamic law.
