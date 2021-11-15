Afghanistan: NRF still remains a thorn at Taliban's side

Nov 15, 2021, 10:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Despite the apparent calm, the NRF remains a problem for the Taliban. In recent videos, which emerged on social media through Telegram channels, reportedly show a crackdown being led by the Taliban to deal with the remnants of Panjshir resistance.
