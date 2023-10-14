Afghanistan earthquake: A tough winter lurks ahead

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range. More than 90% of the people killed by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan last weekend were women and children, U.N. officials reported. This crisis comes at a time when 15 million people – a third of the population of the country – do not know where their next meal will come from. The World Food Programme needs 400 million dollars in funding to deliver food to remote locations and help millions of the most vulnerable people. As Winter approaches – rebuilding houses in time will be an uphill ask. Can Afghanistan be helped?

