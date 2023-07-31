videos
Gravitas
World
MY MONEY
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
FOLLOW US ON:
News Letter
SEARCH
Subscribe Now
×
Sign up for our Newsletter
Please enter full name.
Please enter E-mail.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
MY MONEY
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
News Letter
Afghan women barred from taking taxis without burqa
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jul 31, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Women are being targeted in Asia and it is not just limited to Iran's crackdown on women's rights over the hijab. Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is becoming worse for women in the latest dictate.
trending now
Ecowas threatens use of force if President Bazoum is not reinstated
UK inflation: Post Brexit trade ties with the rest of the Europe shrinking
President Touranda proposing to extend presidential term limit in Central African Republic
Denmark considers banning protests involving Quran burning
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurates model mosques across the country
recommended videos
Afghan women barred from taking taxis without burqa
Pakistan explosion: Rescue operations underway
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian capital's business district targeted, no injuries reported
Russia: President Putin reviews warships and nuclear submarines on navy day
UK rail strike disrupts family holiday travel
recommended videos
Afghan women barred from taking taxis without burqa
Pakistan explosion: Rescue operations underway
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian capital's business district targeted, no injuries reported
Russia: President Putin reviews warships and nuclear submarines on navy day