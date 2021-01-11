A village doctor's struggle to keep up with rising COVID-19 cases in Ukraine

Riding an old-fashioned horse-driven cart, Dr Viktoria Mahnych trots country roads to attend to her patients in several villages nestled in the Carpathian Mountains in western Ukraine. Mahnych, 30, now fears that the long holidays, during which Ukrainians frequented restaurants and other entertainment venues, as well as festive parties and crowded church services, will trigger a surge in new coronavirus infections and make her job even more difficult. The country of 42 million has recorded more than 1.1 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and nearly 20,000 deaths. #COVID19 #Ukraine #Doctor