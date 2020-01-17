LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
Mission Smart Cities
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Photos
Videos
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
9 month long civil war comes to an end, Haftar Committed to Libya Ceasefire
Jan 17, 2020, 01.40 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Commander Khalifa Hafar of the Libyan National Army is committed to a cease-fire, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Thursday after three hours of talks between them.