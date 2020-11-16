7-year-old Italian influencer challenges perceptions of disability

Sirio Persichetti can't speak, can't feed himself, and he is only seven-years-old. He was born premature and almost died within months. His parents found him lifeless, not breathing in his cot just eight days into being back home. After spending most of the first year of his life in intensive care in a vegetative state, the hospital thought he would be brain dead his whole life. But against all odds Sirio proved them wrong, and has now become one of Italy's youngest influencers showing thousands of his social media viewers how he has conquered his setbacks.