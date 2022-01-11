50 years ago today, 'East Pakistan' was renamed Bangladesh | WION

Jan 11, 2022, 09:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
On January 10, 1972, Bangladesh’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned to the country. Sheikh MujiburRehman had spent nine months in Pak jail. The next day on January 11, 1972, "East Pakistan" was renamed Bangladesh.
