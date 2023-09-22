40% increase in snow leopard population in Bhutan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Bhutan just reported the presence of 134 snow leopards. The national snow leopard survey 2022-2023,stated that there is a 39.5% increase from the country’s first survey in 2016, when 96 individuals were counted. Watch the next report.

