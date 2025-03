About 283 Indians lured into a cyber crime network with fake jobs have been rescued from Thailand. An Indian Air Force flight carrying the rescued nationals returned yesterday. According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, led with fake job offers, these nationals were made to indulge in cyber crime and other fraudulent activities in scam centers operating in regions along the Myanmar-Thailand border. The Myanmar Army rescued them, and the Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand secured their repatriation in coordination with the local authorities in the state. Watch in for more details!