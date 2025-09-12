LOGIN
22-year-old Suspect Tyler Robinson Taken Into Custody After Intensive Manhunt

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 23:21 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 23:21 IST
22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been taken into custody after an intense manhunt. He is the prime suspect in the high-profile Charlie Kirk shooting case.

