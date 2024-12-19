Just days ago, President Emmanuel Macron appointed a new Prime Minister, and now his own job seems to be under threat. On Wednesday, France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen said that she is preparing to contest for an early Presidential election in the country. Now, the National Rally leader has slammed Emmanuel Macron, saying that his era as President will be over sooner than scheduled. The Presidential elections are not due until 2027; however, the incumbent has been pressured to resign over political instability in the country. Watch in for more details!