16-year-old Praggnanandhaa speaks to WION after stunning win over world champion Magnus Carlsen

Feb 23, 2022, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
"I was very excited to fight against the top players and tried to forget about the results of the first day", says 16-year-old Chess prodigy from India, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, after defeating World Champion Magnus Carlsen.
Read in App