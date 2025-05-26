'Bangladesh has two of its own chicken neck': Assam CM Himanta Sarma warns

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a direct warning to Bangladesh reminding the country that it has two of its own chicken necks that are more vulnerable than India's chicken neck corridor connecting the northeast to the rest of the country. This was in response to Bangladesh interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus who earlier state stated during a visit to China in March he said that Bangladesh is the only guardian of the ocean for India's seven landlocked northeastern states. Watch in for more details!