/Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025 wishes: 50+ best messages, quotes, WhatsApp images to share with your siblings

The auspicious festival for brother and sister, which depicts the unbreakable and precious bond between siblings, is observed in the month of Sawan/Shravan during the full moon, or Purnima day, every year. This year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan, or Rakhi, will be celebrated on August 9 as per the Gregorian calendar, with the auspicious tithi to tie Rakhi lasting from 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM.

If you and your sibling are celebrating this auspicious festival, showing more love and care for each other than before tying protective threads, you can write best wishes or quotes for him or her on social media. If you are both at a long distance, then you can also express love by sending wishes in text messages or heart-touching quotes. So, if you are planning to do so, then you can find below the top 50+ emotional and funny 'Raksha Bandhan' wishes and quotes.

Here are the best Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025 Wishes

May this Rakhi bring us closer and bless our lives with love and protection.

2. No matter the distance, our hearts are always connected. Happy Rakhi!

3. To the one who has been my first friend and forever protector—Happy Rakhi!

4. This Raksha Bandhan, I send you a knot of love and a lifetime of blessings.

5. You are not just my sibling; you are my heart’s safe place. Happy Rakhi!

6. May our bond keep shining brighter than the rakhi threads.

7. To the brother who is my hero and my headache—Happy Raksha Bandhan!

8. Happy Rakhi to the sister who adds colours to my life every day.

9. Rakhi is just an excuse to tell you—you mean the world to me.

10. You are my shield in every storm. Happy Raksha Bandhan, brother.

Emotional Rakhi Messages for Brothers

11. You’ve been my childhood partner-in-crime and my lifelong protector.

12. My love for you is like a rakhi knot—unbreakable.

13. A brother is a friend given by nature. You are my biggest blessing.

14. Distance may separate us, but our bond grows stronger every day.

15. You annoy me the most, but love me even more—Happy Rakhi!

16. My superhero doesn’t wear a cape—he wears my rakhi.

17. You’re the reason I know I’m never alone in this world.

18. To my brother: my first protector, my forever friend.

19. To my biggest supporter and secret keeper—Happy Rakshabandhan.

20. May every rakhi remind you that you are loved beyond words.

Emotional Rakhi Messages for Sisters

21. You are my first best friend and forever cheerleader—Happy Rakhi!

22. Thank you for making my life sweeter with your love.

23. You are my sunshine wrapped in a sibling bond.

24. I may protect you, but you are the one who strengthens me.

25. A sister’s love is the purest form of magic.

26. You are my joy, my pride, and my favourite human.

27. Happy Rakhi to the one who makes my life brighter every day.

28. Having a sister is like having a forever piece of home with me.

29. You’re the best sister a brother could ever dream of.

30. Our bond is built on love, trust, and countless shared moments. Wishing you a happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Quotes

31. "Your protection means more than words can express. Happy Rakhi to my guardian angel."

32. "The bond between us is as unbreakable as the rakhi thread."

33. “We are different flowers from the same garden.”

34. “The laughter and tears we’ve shared weave a bond that can’t be broken.”

35. “Your love and care is most beautiful blessing.”

36. “You’re my favourite sibling… when you’re not annoying. Happy Rakhi!”

37. “Rakhi is not just a thread, it’s a promise of protection and love.”

38. “I promise to always be your bodyguard — unless snacks are involved!”

39. “Thanks for being the best unpaid therapist, Rakhi counsellor, and advisor!”

40. “Sisters are angels who lift us to our feet when our wings forget how to fly.”

Cute & Funny Rakhi Wishes

41. You may steal my chocolates, but you’ll never steal my heart—Happy Rakhi!

42. Our fights are temporary, but our love is permanent.

43. You’re my favourite sibling (don’t tell the others!).

44. I’ll protect you… But I’ll also tease you forever.

45. You’re the only one who can annoy me and make me smile at the same time.

46. Happy Rakhi to my unpaid therapist and full-time troublemaker!

47. Even if I win the lottery, you’ll still be my biggest treasure.

48. You make sibling fights look like a love story.

49. I may not say it often, but I’m lucky to have you.