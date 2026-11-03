In a bizarre incident, a nest belonging to England's rarest ant species has been stolen from a protected nature reserve in Devon. According to BBC, Devon Wildlife Trust said that the nest of narrow-headed ants was illegally removed from Chudleigh Knighton Heath in south Devon. They described the place as the species' last remaining stronghold in England. The disappearance was discovered in mid-October when researchers conducting routine inspections found a hollow where the nest had previously stood. A single narrow-headed ant nest can contain between 1,000 and 5,000 ants, including one or more breeding queens capable of living for up to 25 years.

PC Lucy Wyatt, from Devon and Cornwall Police's rural affairs team, said that damaging or disturbing legally protected sites could constitute a criminal offence. Police have urged anyone with information about suspicious activity at the reserve to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference 50260284768.

Why is the theft a major concern?