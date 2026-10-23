/14 years in banking tech: What changed and what didn't

Ask most engineers what has changed in banking technology since 2012 and the answer comes as a list of arrivals: cloud, then containers, then machine learning, then whatever is current. Tripatjeet Singh has watched all of it from inside regulated banks, and his answer starts somewhere less flattering.

"Fourteen years is a long time," he says. "Long enough to see what actually changed and what people just convinced themselves had changed."

The technology genuinely did change, and completely. When Singh started, the idea of putting sensitive financial data anywhere outside a bank's own data center was, in his words, almost unthinkable. It is now the default. Artificial intelligence moved on a similar arc, from something people doubted to something making live fraud decisions every day. Compliance itself is in the middle of the same shift, out of manual audits and spreadsheets and toward systems that monitor continuously, generate audit trails as a by-product, and track regulatory change as it happens.

What did not change, in his telling, is everything that involves a person.

"Every major challenge I've faced, whether it was cloud migration, fraud detection, or automation, it all came down to trust and mindset more than technology," he says. It is not the usual engineering retrospective, and he is specific about why.

Start with the resistance. Moving teams off systems they had depended on for decades was the hardest part of the early cloud work, and he is careful not to caricature the people on the other side of it. "People weren't just resistant to new tools," he says. "They were protecting what they knew worked." A bank running on infrastructure that has not failed in years has a rational reason to leave it alone, and an engineer who reads that as ignorance has misread the room.

Scrutiny never softened either. "That mindset has shifted, but the scrutiny hasn't," Singh says. "If anything, it got more intense." The moment data leaves a bank's own walls, compliance and audit teams need answers about where it sits, who can reach it, how it is encrypted and whether any of that is provable. His approach was to build the answers in before the questions arrived, which is also why provisioning that used to run into weeks now finishes in hours.

Chaos engineering was the harder sell. Deliberately breaking production systems to find out how they fail is standard practice in technology companies. Inside a regulated bank, where stability is the entire promise, it is another matter. "Convincing leadership to intentionally break systems to make them stronger was an even tougher sell," he says. The testing that followed covered simulated outages, network failures and disaster recovery, on the reasoning that a system working 99 percent of the time is not good enough when customers' money is at stake.

Fraud detection produced the clearest version of the pattern. Singh built a check fraud system whose rules engine was written from the regulation itself: the legal window for a hold, the anti-money-laundering tests that must fire, and the compressed timeline instant payments impose, now that fraud and laundering can land in the same moment. Detection accuracy rose by 30 to 40 percent. False positives fell by 60 to 70 percent, so fewer ordinary customers had their checks held and analysts spent their time on the cases that warranted it.

None of that was the difficult part. "The hardest part wasn't building the AI model," Singh says. "It was getting teams to trust it enough to act on it, but not so much that humans stepped away entirely."

That band, wide enough to be useful and narrow enough to stay honest, is where he thinks the real work sits, and he does not think it has moved. His position is that AI is a force multiplier rather than a replacement, held more firmly now than when he started. The transaction volumes a modern bank handles are past what any human team could monitor. The final call, particularly when something looks wrong, still needs a person.

Automation gets the same judgment, and he thinks the pressure there has gotten worse rather than better. "The temptation to automate everything is stronger than ever now," he says. "But the real lesson I keep coming back to is knowing what not to automate, and that wisdom hasn't changed one bit in 14 years."

Then there is the constant nobody lists. "Here's what hasn't changed at all: the fear," Singh says. "Fear of moving too fast, fear of breaking something customers depend on, fear of regulators." He does not dismiss it. Some of that fear is load-bearing, and a bank that lost it would be a worse bank. But a great deal of it, in his assessment, slows things down for no protective return, and telling the two apart is a skill nobody puts on a job description.

Checks make his point for him. They remain one of the most exploited payment methods in American banking, exactly as they were when he started. "People keep acting surprised that check fraud is still a problem," he says. "It's been a problem for 14 years and it'll keep being one as long as attention goes elsewhere."