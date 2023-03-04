UFC 285 Jones vs Gane: Check date, time, venue, fight card, live-streaming & TV broadcast details

UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane: Jon Jones, the former light heavyweight champion of the UFC, is all set to return to the octagon after a three-year hiatus. Jones will be competing in the heavyweight division for the first time in his career, and he will face off against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4. The winner of the fight will be crowned the new champion in the heavyweight class, making this a historic event.

Jones last fought in February 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes in a contentious decision. Since then, the MMA world has been eagerly awaiting his return. Many are curious to see how he will fare in the heavyweight division, given his past success as a light heavyweight fighter.

Adding to the excitement of the match is the fact that Jones' former rival, Daniel Cormier, will be one of the commentators alongside Jon Anik and Joe Rogan. Cormier recently discussed the upcoming title fight between Jones and Gane on an episode of the 'DC & RC' Show. He gave a candid assessment of the two fighters' abilities, noting that Gane might have the edge in the match.

Cormier opined that Gane's punching power could be too much for Jones to handle. He suggested that Jones would need to rely heavily on his skills to defeat his French opponent. Given that Gane has a significant size advantage over Jones, Cormier's assessment seems reasonable.

The other fighting card to look for ahead of UFC 285

Shevchenko vs. Grasso: The real question is whether Grasso can defeat Shevchenko given the skills she will bring to the ring. The chances on this one will be overwhelmingly in favour of "The Bullet” Shevchenko. Nobody lays a quick wager against "The Bullet," and for good reason. The question is: Will the champion continue to dominate?

UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane fight details

UFC 285 main card event Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane is due to take place on Saturday, 4th March. The venue of the clash is T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas United States. The UFC 285 early prelims will start at 6 PM EST. The main card starts at 10 PM EST. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), early prelims begins at 4:30 AM and the main event at 8:30 AM.

How to watch Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 match live streaming, TV broadcast?

In UK, The Early Prelims and Prelims of UFC 285 will be streamed live on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform. The main card is anticipated to start at 3 AM, with the Prelims starting at 1 AM UK time. The match will also be live televised on BT Sport.

IN USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98.

In India, SONY will broadcast live UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane: In India, the preliminary round will start at 4:30 AM, and the main event is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM. To watch UFC 285 live, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV.

UFC 285 fighting cards, odds

Prelims:

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis

Cody Garbrandt vs Julio Arce

Main Card:

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Alexa Grasso – Women’s Flyweight title bout

Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane – Heavyweight championship of the world

