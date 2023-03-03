UFC 285 | I'm back: Jon Jones ahead of heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane

UFC 285 headline event- Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane: Jon Jones, who returns to the (Ultimate Fighting Championship) octagon on Sunday (March 5) for the heavyweight fight against Ciryl Gane, said on Friday (March 2) that he is honoured and grateful to be back. Addressing the pre-fight press conference, Jones said, "Three hard years of dedication and focus. And I'm back. I'm just so grateful."

Jones, 35, the former UFC light heavyweight champion and one of the greatest Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters of all time, dismissed concerns over having lack of experience in the heavyweight division. "I have trained with some of the best heavyweights in the UFC. I'm just stronger than I have ever been. But heavyweights is nothing new to me."

The American also showed respect to his opponent Ciryl Gane by saying he has great footwork and striking.

Meanwhile, Gane (from France), who was part of Friday's press conference, called Jon Jones the greatest of all time (GOAT) and said it will be a great fight. "I'm aware of what MMA is. I just want to do well in the cage against a big guy like him (Jon Jones). It is a big test for me," Gane said.

"This is his first experience in the heavyweight division. He is a light-heavyweight. I got more experience in this division. A lot of people underestimate me in my wrestling game. We will see," Gane, 32, told reporters.

The heavyweight division in the UFC has been vacant following the exit of Francis Ngannou- the former reigning champion- who is now perhaps looking at a career in boxing.

Jon Jones, who last fought in the UFC three years back, must prove that he can be just as successful in the heavyweight division as he was one level down. A victory for Jones on Sunday could put him back in the conversation for the top pound-for-pound fighter.

And if Cirly Gane wins this fight, he would not only claim the championship belt but would also be set up for a potentially big year in the UFC.

The other big fights in UFC 285 include Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal (Welterweight division- main event ) and Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso- Flyweight division- co-main event).

