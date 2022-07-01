SL-W vs IND-W: Deepti Sharma's all-round blitz takes India to 4-wicket win over Islanders in 1st ODI

After winning the three T20Is, 2-1, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women have started the ODI leg with a win at the iconic Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele on Friday (July 01). It was a low-scoring affair where the Islanders pushed India a bit, during the run-chase, before Deepti Sharma's all-round blitz took the team past the finish line.

Opting to bat first, the Chamari Athapaththu-led Islanders weren't off to a great start and lost half of their side for 84. Nilakshi de Silva's 43 and Harshitha Madavi's 28 managed to propel the Sri Lankans past the 150-run mark. Eventually, the hosts managed only 171 all-out in 48.2 overs. Deepti and Renuka Singh shared three scalps each whereas fast-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar returned with 2 for 26.

In reply, India lost opener Smriti Mandhara early (4) and Yastika Bhatia (1) also followed suit. Shafali Verma's 40-ball 35 took India ahead before they were reduced to 61 for 3 as the chase became tricky. Skipper Harmanpreet (44), Harleen Deol (34) and Deepti's 22 rescued India as they were on course to chase down the paltry total. Inoka Ranaweera's 4 for 39 and Oshadi Ranasinghe's 2 for 34 stretched India in the second innings but the lack of runs cost the Lankans. Eventually, India chased down the total in 38 overs (176/6).

In the post-match presentation, Deepti said, "I can bat at every number. We need to focus on partnerships and that's we did. It is not an easy wicket to bat on. We need to watch till the end. Pooja is a hard hitter. She did well."

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet opined, "Enjoying myself. When you keep getting runs, you feel you are in good form. We need to work on the partnerships. We will look to do well. I love to give chances. Harleen bowled well. So did Shafali. Would hope they do well in future as well. The Lankan bowlers didn't give us easy runs."