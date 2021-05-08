IPL 2021: Tim Seifert tests positive for COVID-19, bound to miss charter flight to New Zealand

Tim Seifert has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer will remain back in India accordingly. The player from New Zealand will miss the charter flight to his country and will have to stay back isolating in India until he recuperates.

One flight conveying New Zealand players, support staff, and analysts has effectively left for Auckland. The other is planned to fly out not long after being deferred before because of logistical reasons.

Be that as it may, Tim Seifert won't be on the second trip subsequent to bombing his pre-takeoff COVID-19 tests, with New Zealand Cricket CEO David White declaring the equivalent through an authority explanation.

“It’s really unfortunate for Tim and we’ll do everything for him that we can from this end. Hopefully, he will be able to test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he’s well again. Since receiving the news we’ve organized support for Tim and have also — via the Players Association — been in contact with his family to ensure they’re kept fully informed and updated on developments,” David White said.

The 26-year-old, who bombed the two of his RT-PCR tests which were essential for pre-takeoff conventions, was taken into isolation subsequently. New Zealand cricket affirmed Tim Seifert is encountering moderate symptoms.

The New Zealand Cricket additionally expressed that Tim Seifert is going through treatment and will serve a legal time of quarantine in India. He will venture out to New Zealand once he tests negative, prior to going through an obligatory 14-day time of oversaw isolation.

Tim Seifert is the third Kolkata Knight Riders player after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier to test positive for the virus.

The New Zealand Cricket affirmed that the player is at present anticipating his transfer to Chennai, where he will be treated in a similar hospital where Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has been remaining since testing positive for COVID-19 recently.

