IPL 2021, KKR vs RR, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals?

The Match 54 of the IPL 2021 will see the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday (October 7). The game will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

The pitches at Sharjah have been bowler-friendly and among all the pitches in UAE, the Sharjah pitch has seen pacers doing pretty well. The two teams will be facing each other for the second time in the IPL. The first match was won by Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium by 6 wickets when the tournament was underway in India.

RR have not performed as expected throughout the season and they are placed at the seventh spot in the points table with just five wins in 13 games they have played so far. However, UAE has turned fate for Kolkata Knight Riders but it still isn’t enough for them to qualify.

While Rajasthan Royals would be looking for a win to end the group matches on a high note but they can spoil KKR’s chances of a top-four finish. However, this is a must-win game for KKR who if lose will be possibly out of playoffs race. They have won six out of 13 games played with four of the wins coming in UAE-leg.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between KKR vs RR will be available on Hotstar.