KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match?

Match 54 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the two-time winners Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with the one-time champions Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Thursday evening (October 7).

The clash is of great significance for the KKR line-up, who already have one foot in the last-four but will like to end all hopes of Mumbai Indians (MI) -- their closest rival for the fourth position -- with a thumping win over RR. Talking about the form of both sides, RR are coming into this clash with a heavy defeat at the hands of MI, by 8 wickets and 70 balls to spare. Samson & Co. have once again looked good in patches this season but have largely remained inconsistent, to be very much out of the playoffs race.

ALSO READ | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match?

RR have a slim chance to make it to the last four. For that, they need to thrash KKR by 125 runs and hope that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) slam MI by 40, or more, runs in the last league stage encounter. On the other hand, KKR still have fate in their own hands, along with a much-better net-run rate as compared to MI, and should make it to the last four.

The equation is simple for them: win versus RR and proceed further. After a win, KKR will be very much be through as MI are far behind in NRR.

ALSO READ | EXPLAINED: As MI crush RR, here's how Mumbai or KKR can grab the 4th spot in IPL 2021 playoffs

Match prediction for KKR vs RR tie: The Sharjah surface has been the toughest of the lot in the UAE leg. Who would have thought that once regarded as the 'graveyard for bowlers' track would churn out plenty of low-scoring encounters in the current edition. Expect pacers to get much assistance in the slow and low conditions on offer. Chasing can be dicey in Sharjah but KKR haven't lost a single game while batting second in the UAE leg. Another 130-135-plus scoring affair with KKR to emerge on top?