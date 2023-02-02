ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up matches: Full schedule, time, teams, fixture & all you need to know
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is all set to begin in South Africa. Before the tournament matches hit off, all teams will be playing two warm-up matches each. Check all the details of the warm-up matches here:
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the fixtures and venues for the warm-up matches for the upcoming inaugural ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This will be a historic and exciting tournament to watch as we will see sixteen teams competing with each other in the two-week event. The event will take place across South Africa with a total of 41 matches scheduled to be kicked off amongst the competing teams.
The warm-up matches for the same will be starting on 6 February and run for two days ahead of the first tournament that is scheduled to be held on 10 February. Each team has two scheduled warm-up matches, one on each day, ahead of the main tournament.
India will lock horns with Bangladesh in its second warm-up game at St Stithians College on 11 January for the first game of the day. Hosts South Africa will take on Australia at the St Stithians College on the fifth of the match day. Sri Lanka will have the challenge of Scotland against them at Steyn City School in the sixth match.
Qualified teams for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup
|Direct Entry
|Qualifier Entry
|Australia
|Asia Qualifier
|Bangladesh
|Bhutan
|Thailand
|England
|Qatar
|Malaysia
|India
|Nepal
|UAE (Q)
|Ireland
|EAP Qualifier
|New Zealand
|PNG
|Indonesia (Q)
|Pakistan
|Europe Qualifier
|South Africa
|Scotland (Q)
|Netherlands
|Sri Lanka
|Africa Qualifier
|West Indies
|Botswana
|Namibia
|Zimbabwe
|Malawi
|Nigeria
|United States
|Mozambique
|Sierra Leone
|Rwanda (Q)
|Tanzania
|Uganda
Group details for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Group 1
Australia
Bangladesh
New Zealand
South Africa
Sri Lanka
Group 2
England
India
Pakistan
Ireland
West Indies
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures
February 6, 2023 (Monday)
- NewZealand Women vs West Indies Women (1:30 PM)
- SriLanka Women vs Ireland Women (1:30 PM)
- South Africa vs England (6:00 PM)
- Australia vs India (6:00 PM)
- Pakistan vs Bangladesh (6:00 PM)
February 8, 2023 (Wednesday)
- Ireland vs Australia (1:30 PM)
- England vs NewZealand (1:30 PM)
- Pakistan vs SouthAfrica (6:00 PM)
- WestIndies vs SriLanka (6:00 PM)
- Bangladesh vs India (6:00 PM)