ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up matches: Full schedule, time, teams, fixture & all you need to know

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the fixtures and venues for the warm-up matches for the upcoming inaugural ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This will be a historic and exciting tournament to watch as we will see sixteen teams competing with each other in the two-week event. The event will take place across South Africa with a total of 41 matches scheduled to be kicked off amongst the competing teams.

The warm-up matches for the same will be starting on 6 February and run for two days ahead of the first tournament that is scheduled to be held on 10 February. Each team has two scheduled warm-up matches, one on each day, ahead of the main tournament.

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in its second warm-up game at St Stithians College on 11 January for the first game of the day. Hosts South Africa will take on Australia at the St Stithians College on the fifth of the match day. Sri Lanka will have the challenge of Scotland against them at Steyn City School in the sixth match.

Qualified teams for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Direct Entry Qualifier Entry Australia Asia Qualifier Bangladesh Bhutan Thailand England Qatar Malaysia India Nepal UAE (Q) Ireland EAP Qualifier New Zealand PNG Indonesia (Q) Pakistan Europe Qualifier South Africa Scotland (Q) Netherlands Sri Lanka Africa Qualifier West Indies Botswana Namibia Zimbabwe Malawi Nigeria United States Mozambique Sierra Leone Rwanda (Q) Tanzania Uganda

Group details for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group 1

Australia

Bangladesh

New Zealand

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Group 2

England

India

Pakistan

Ireland

West Indies

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures

February 6, 2023 (Monday)

NewZealand Women vs West Indies Women (1:30 PM)

SriLanka Women vs Ireland Women (1:30 PM)

South Africa vs England (6:00 PM)

Australia vs India (6:00 PM)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (6:00 PM)

February 8, 2023 (Wednesday)