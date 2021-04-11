He can definitely deliver: Eoin Morgan banking on star all-rounder to have quality IPL 2021

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan is all set to wear the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) colours again after the franchise signed him up for INR 3.2 crore at the auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Ahead of KKR’s IPL 2021 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, skipper Eoin Morgan opened up about the role of Shakib in the 14th edition of the T20 tournament.

Shakib, who was part of KKR for six years from 2011 to 2017, missed out on previous edition of IPL due to a ban imposed on him by the ICC. Before that, Shakib was with SRH in 2018 and 2019.

The southpaw is expected to be a crucial member of KKR in IPL 2021 with his left-arm spin and quality batting providing balance to the XI.

ALSO READ; Babar Azam is like Sachin Tendulkar; Virat Kohli can follow him to improve technique: Aaqib Javed

"Given that we have a bit more travel this year and we go from venue to venue, it's important to have strength and depth in the squad. Shakib Al Hasan gives us a different dynamic in the team," Morgan told KKR's official website.

"Given that we play at different venues where the conditions change quite a lot, you have a spin-bowling all-rounder who had success in international cricket and IPL at different stages," he added.

“If called upon, he can definitely deliver.”

The KKR skipper further backed veteran Sunil Narine to play an integral role and have another successful season with the Kolkata outfit while comparing his qualities with Shakib.

ALSO READ: List of five major records RCB captain Virat Kohli can break in IPL 2021

"Shakib and Sunil Narine are no different. In big moments of the game, particularly last year, you would throw Sunil the ball, or you would get him in with the bat because he has been in that situation over and over again.

"He believes in himself and in the team to go and get through and win that situation," he signed off.