IPL 2021, KKR - Team Preview: Kolkata look to find old glory under Morgan's leadership

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have many times left themselves to be blamed for poor results despite having one of the strongest looking squads on paper. While over-dependency on some players have played a major role in it, the Kolkata outfit looks to start a fresh chapter under the full-time captaincy of World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan.

KKR would be hoping for a fully fit Andre Russell and a firing Sunil Narine whereas hoping that new additions of Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, among others come good during the course of the season.

KKR finished fifth after narrowly missing out on playoff qualification due to net run rate.

The Kolkata franchise would be banking on Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi to give them a boost in the top order. The middle-order of Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik looks strong on paper and the fans would be hoping for some fireworks.

In terms of bowling, Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson will be KKR’s key overseas bowlers and there will be more dependency on Varun Chakravarthy after he exceeded expectations last season. The likes of Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti along with Sandeep Warrier and Vaibhav Arora make them a good bowling unit.

If KKR can sort their playing combination and batting order then they can have a fruitful season in IPL 2021. They have plenty of match-winners at their helm and it would be interesting how Morgan uses the big-name players in the T20 tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 Squad:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shubman Gill, Shakib Al Hasan, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi