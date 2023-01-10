Cristiano Ronaldo to receive a STAGGERING 400 million euros during his stint at Al-Nassr in Saudi: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Al-Nassr and regained the top spot in the list of highest-earning footballers. By moving to Saudi, the veteran footballer got hold of a staggering deal. The Portugal star has reportedly signed a deal worth more than 200 million euros with the Saudi Arabia-based club and will be earning another 200 million euros for his ambassadorial role to bring the 2030 FIFA World Cup to the country. Thus, it surely is a mammoth deal for the former Manchester United striker, who had an ordinary run in 2022 with a fallout with the Old Trafford club owners and management and Portugal's dismal run in the FIFA World Cup.

"Ronaldo will be paid more than 200 million euros ($214 million) for the deal. He will be an ambassador for the Saudi World Cup 2030 bid for another 200 million," a source was quoted as saying by AFP.

'It's a bit like Pele's arrival'

After his official entry into the Al-Nassr club, coach Rudi Garcia spoke highly of the Portugal captain. "It's a bit like Pele's arrival", Garcia told AFP. He added, "Cristiano Ronaldo is more than a player. He is one of the best players in the world. For the development of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, it is very, very important. If today the Dakar is here, it brings home that in sports and cultural development a country can do a lot. It's amazing how much it's put a spotlight on our club. Now everyone knows where our club is around the world. We must have gone from 800,000 (followers) to 10 million in a few hours, a few days, because of Cristiano's arrival."

It is to be noted that Ronaldo's debut for the Saudi-based club is much-awaited. His Al-Nassr unveiling got more views than the FIFA World Cup final, where Lionel Messi's Argentina beat France to win the championship, in Qatar, last December.

When will Ronaldo debut for Al-Nassr?