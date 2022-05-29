Sher Bahadur Deuba calls Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani integral part of Nepal

Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has called Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani integral parts of Nepal.

“The Nepal government is ready to defend its territories. The areas of Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh and Kalapani are Nepali and the government has a firm understanding of them. Issue of the border is sensitive and we understand that this can be resolved through dialogues and talks through diplomatic channels,” Deuba said during his address to the parliament.

Highlighting Nepal's approach of working on the issues of mutual benefits when it comes to its neighbours, Deuba said that the country has been adopting a non-aligned foreign policy.

“Acting on it, we have been making our efforts through diplomatic channels. This issue has been given proper space in the plans and policies introduced by the government,” he added.

Deuba's statement comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fifth visit to the Himalayan nation in which he took part in a Buddhist ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha at Lumbini in southwest Nepal.

During Modi's visit, India and Nepal signed an agreement to build a 695 megawatt (MW) hydropower plant as New Delhi looks to grow its influence in its smaller neighbours, where China is also increasingly active.

The boundary dispute between Nepal and India would be resolved through diplomacy and established mechanisms according to Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka.

After Nepal unveiled a new political map incorporating Kalapani region currently occupied by India, ties between the two neighbours witnessed some tension.

Former Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had objected to India’s inauguration of a road link via Lipulekh to Kailash Mansarovar in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

China has been pouring heavy investment into the landlocked Himalayan nation even though Nepal has traditionally done a balancing act between New Delhi and Beijing.



