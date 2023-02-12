Pakistan: Anger and frustration over reported gang-rape in Islamabad's F-9 Park

Protests erupted after a woman was allegedly gang-raped in Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad, which took place reportedly in the first week of February. A case was filed against two unidentified men and police also released a sketch of the accused.

People in Pakistan have expressed anger over the country's "rape epidemic" and also slammed negligence over such cases of violence against women.

The incident happened a 24-year-old was walking with her male colleague through Fatima Jinnah park in the evening around 8pm (local time).

Local reports mentioned that two armed men attacked them. The man was chased away and the woman was raped, at a gunpoint. The Fatima Jinnah park Is known to locals as F-9 park, the city’s largest park.

Pakistan-based media outlet DAWN reported that hours after they raped the woman "at gunpoint", as revealed by the first information report (FIR) which had been filed under Section 376 (punishment for rape) at the capital's Margalla police station.

ایف نائن پارک واقعہ۔



وقوعہ کے متعلق سپیشل یونٹ برخلاف جنسی جرائم تفتیش کررہا ہے۔



تفتیش کی نگرانی سی پی او آپریشنز سہیل ظفر چٹھہ کررہے ہیں۔



وقوعہ کے وقت پارک میں موجود لوگوں اور انتظامیہ سے پوچھ گچھ کی جارہی ہے۔



وقوعہ کے متعلق مشکوک افراد کے ڈی این اے بھی لئے جارہے ہیں⬇️۔ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 4, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) wrote a letter addressed to the capital police chief, expecting a fair and diligent probe by the capital police into the case.

The letter stated: "It took grave notice of the incident reported in news in which a girl was gang-raped at gunpoint in F-9 Park."

As reported by The Guardian, investigation officer Mumtaz Habib said that the probe was still on. He added that they have conducted raids to arrest the prime suspect, but "no progress has been made yet".

"We hope that the action shall be taken immediately with intimation to this commission as per law," it added, as quoted by media outlets.

Journalist Sana Jamal wrote on Twitter: "Horrified to hear of rape at gunpoint in F9 park which is full of families and kids esp on weekends. Why our public spaces are not safe for all citizens? Why is there no security at Islamabad’s biggest park?"

