Nepal army receives 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from India

Nepal army received 100,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from their Indian counterparts in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Nine packages of COVISHIELD vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, was received by Nepali army officials at the Kathmandu airport.

"Assisting in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, one lakh doses of vaccine for Nepal Army being provided by Indian Army has arrived in Kathmandu today. Its formal handover is scheduled to take place in a few days," Santosh Ballav Paudel, spokesperson for Nepal Army tweeted on Sunday evening.

Wedged between India and China, the Himalayan country has already received more than 2.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India.

With procured vaccine and that on grant assistance, Nepal to date has vaccinated about 1.6 million of its citizens and is expected to vaccinate over 70 per cent of the population by end of the year.