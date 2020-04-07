World Health Day: PM Modi, Congress thank health staff 'leading battle against coronavirus'

Health has acquired a prime importance in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been ravaging the entire world since its outbreak in China in December.

In India alone, the death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 114 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,421 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

This year's World Health Day -- on Tuesday, unlike other years, has hence assumed huge significance for lawmakers.

To this end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other`s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace."

Politicians from across the parties emphasised the importance of good health and to honour those who keep us healthy -- doctors, nurses, health workers.

Congress' Randip Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to say: "#WorldHealthDay reminds us of the importance of good health every year. Today, when the whole world is fighting against Corona, pledge to create a better environment for living on earth, today."

"On this occasion, all the doctors, nurses and health workers should be thanked, who are the advance warriors of this battle."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said: "Saluting every health worker on the frontlines fighting the novel coronavirus and safeguarding our lives. #WorldHealthDay"

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,981. As many as 325 people have been cured and discharged, and one has migrated.

The highest number of confirmed cases are from Maharashtra at 748, followed by Tamil Nadu at 621 and Delhi with 523 cases. Kerala reported 327 COVID-19 cases, Telangana 321, Uttar Pradesh 305 and Rajasthan 288 cases. Andhra Pradesh reported 226 coronavirus cases.

India is under a countrywide lockdown since March 25.

