Toxic foam was spotted floating on the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on Friday (Oct 23) morning, a day after the Delhi government announced projects worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore aimed at cleaning the river and upgrading the capital’s water infrastructure. This comes as the government steps up its efforts to rejuvenate the heavily polluted river, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterating her administration’s commitment to restoring the Yamuna.

CM promises cleaner Yamuna

On Thursday, Gupta described the inauguration of the projects as a “joyful day” for Delhi residents, highlighting what she said was sustained progress towards the river’s rejuvenation during her government’s first year and a half in office.

“Today is a joyful day for the people of Delhi, as projects worth around Rs 9000 crores have been inaugurated today. We can say that the way the government has started work for the rejuvenation of the River Yamuna, in one and a half years of tenure, we have continuously moved forward strongly in that direction,” she said.

The chief minister said her administration remained committed to making the river clean and ensuring an uninterrupted flow of water.

“In just a few years, the Yamuna should be clean, flowing uninterrupted; we should be able to give this gift to the residents of Delhi; we stand by our resolve, and we are working day and night to fulfil it,” Gupta added.

She said the latest investment followed projects worth another Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore initiated last year.

Amit Shah inaugurates 43 Jal Board projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 43 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects worth Rs 8,941 crore. The initiatives focus on wastewater treatment, river pollution and drinking water infrastructure.

“These projects serve as the backbone for the cleaning of the Yamuna,” Shah said, describing the investment as part of the broader rejuvenation drive.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had convened a meeting with the Delhi government and the Ministry of Home Affairs within the first month of the government’s formation to establish a roadmap for cleaning the river.

Shah claimed that more than 40 per cent of the journey towards the target had already been covered.