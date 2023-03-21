Watch | India: Japanese Prime Minister tries ‘golgappe’ with PM Modi in Delhi

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who is in the midst of a two-day visit to India tried different Indian delicacies including ‘golgappe’, ‘lassi’ and ‘aam panna’ at the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi with his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi on Monday (March 20). The video was shared by PM Modi on his social media accounts with the caption, “My friend PM @fumio_kishida enjoys Indian snacks including tasty Golgappas.”



Subsequently, the leaders were also seen having ‘aam panna’ a cooling Indian summer drink and the famous Indian street food ‘golgappe’. The two leaders were later also seen having a conversation over lassi while the caterers appeared to explain the recipe of the famous Indian drink and even tried their hands at churning it, as per media reports.

Earlier today, Japan’s PM Kishida arrived in New Delhi for the annual India-Japan Summit. The two leaders prior to enjoying the Indian delicacies also visited the Bal Bodhi Tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. PM Modi also gifted a sapling of Bal Bodhi tree to his Japanese counterpart, said Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet.

The two leaders also held extensive talks on wide-ranging issues at Hyderabad House in India’s capital New Delhi, earlier in the day. Addressing the media after the bilateral talks, Modi said it is the best opportunity to work together on priorities of both sides for global good in the context of India’s presidency of the G20 and Japan chairing the G7 grouping.

During his visit, Kishida called India an “indispensable partner” of Japan and also unveiled “on Indian soil” his plan “for a free and open Indo-Pacific”. However, the details of what his vision of a free Indo-Pacific would entail are yet to be revealed. The Japanese PM also invited PM Modi to the G7 summit in May and said that he has agreed to participate in it.

(With inputs from agencies)





