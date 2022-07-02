WATCH | Indian flight makes emergency landing in New Delhi after smoke fills cabin

In India, a SpiceJet airline said that its aircraft made an emergency landing on Saturday (July 2) after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin soon after the takeoff. The aircraft was operating from Delhi to Jabalpur and it returned safely to the national capital after the smoke was detected while passing 5000ft.

The domestic airline further noted that passengers were safely disembarked once the aircraft returned to Delhi's airport.

The airline said on Twitter: "While passing 5,000 feet, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin." A video of the same went viral on social media platforms where passengers can be seen sitting amid the smoke-filled cabin.

So far, the reason behind the smoke is not known but citing sources, India-based news agencies reported that a preliminary probe indicate that an oil leak in the left engine caused the smoke.

The airline also did not disclose how many passengers were on board Saturday's flight. However, it said the plane had landed "safely" and that an alternative flight had been "immediately arranged" for travellers.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked: SpiceJet Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/R1LwAVO4Mk — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022 ×

A similar case in June

The SpiceJet airline has been in the news in recent months. Last month, another flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its left engine caught fire.

June: A New Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight with 185 passengers on board made an emergency landing in the eastern Indian city of Patna after an engine caught fire.

May: Hundreds of its passengers were stranded inside their planes after the low-cost airline cancelled or delayed flights due to an "attempted ransomware attack", it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

