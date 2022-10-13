Three-month pregnant 15-year-old set ablaze in UP's Mainpuri by rape accused

A 15-year-old girl, who got pregnant after allegedly being raped by her cousin brother, was set ablaze by the accused and his mother and sister in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district. A case has been registered against three people and police informed that the 18-year-old man and his mother were arrested on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Mainpuri, Kamlesh Kumar Dixit told CNN that a woman filed a complaint on Saturday alleging that her sister-in-law’s son raped her daughter and then attempted to immolate the minor on October 6.

The accused's family reportedly discussed whether the two should get married after she got pregnant. The victim said that her uncle’s son, daughter and wife tried to set her ablaze after luring her to their house on the pretext of getting them married. The minor has confirmed that she was raped by her cousin three months ago, the senior police officer said.

As per reports, the accused's mother along with her daughter and son threw petrol on the girl at their house. Her condition is said to be extremely critical.

Such incidents have worryingly become extremely common in some parts of India. A Dalit girl died after being allegedly gang-raped and set on fire by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district.

(With inputs from agencies)