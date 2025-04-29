The family of the trainee doctor who was raped and brutally murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital in 2024 claimed her mobile was used even after months of her death. The family said on Monday (April 29) that their daughter's number was removed from a WhatsApp group after her death. They said someone used the victim's WhatsApp number for months after her death.

The family made the claims at a lower court in Kolkata. The family wrote to the court and said they came to know about the incident after witnessing some activities in a WhatsApp group.

"We think the secret of my daughter's death lies in that mobile phone. We suddenly came to know that my daughter's number had exited a WhatsApp group a few months after her death. How can a dead person leave a group?" the victim's father said to the court.

The victim's lawyer said that they have submitted their concerns to the court. "We have submitted our concerns to the court showing the WhatsApp activities that were found even after the victim's death. The court has called for the case diary from the CBI in the next hearing," Advocate Rajdeep Haldar, the lawyer of the trainee doctor's family, told India Today.

"The profile of the victim was removed from a group. It happened in December before the delivery of the judgment. We have raised this issue before the court as further investigation is going on," he added.