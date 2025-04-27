After the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their crackdown on militants.

On Sunday, a two-storey home of Adnan Shafi Dar, a terrorist linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), a group backed by Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba, was demolished in Melhura, located in the Zainapora area of Shopian district.

In Pulwama’s Daramdora area, the residence of another terrorist, Amir Nazir, was also razed. Additionally, authorities took down the house belonging to the father of Jameel Ahmed, a militant who has been living in Pakistan since 2017.

So far, security forces have demolished the houses of nine terrorists across the Kashmir Valley, as part of their wider operation.

Fresh border tensions erupt

The crackdown comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Fresh ceasefire violations were reported overnight in the Nowgam and Uri sectors along the Line of Control.

The Indian Army issued a statement, saying, "On the night of 26-27 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Own troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire."

Indian forces retaliated strongly against Pakistani firing in the Rampur Uri and Tutmargali areas of the Nowgam-Kupwara sectors.

Intelligence agencies identify active terrorists

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies have zeroed in on 14 terrorists who are currently active in Kashmir. Among them, eight belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), while three each are linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), according to officials familiar with the matter.

Although agencies estimate there are around 50-60 terrorists operating in the Valley, detailed information, including addresses, has been gathered on these 14 individuals.

The list of identified terrorists includes:

Mohammad Adil Rahman Dentu (21)

Mohammad Asif Ahmed Sheikh (28)

Mohammad Ahsan Ahmed Sheikh (23)

Mohammad Haris Nazir (20)

Mohammad Amir Nazir Wani (20)

Mohammad Yawar Ahmed Bhat

Mohammad Asif Ahmed Khande (24)

Mohammad Naseer Ahmad Wani (21)

Mohammad Shahid Ahmed Kute (27)

Mohammad Amir Ahmad Dar

Mohammed Adnan Safi Dar

Mohammad Zubair Ahmad Wani (39)

Mohammad Haroon Rashid Ganai (32)

Mohammad Zakir Ahmed Ghani (29)

Survivors' statements recorded

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also moved forward with its probe into the Pahalgam attack. Statements from survivors have been recorded in their home states to aid the investigation into the tragic events of 22 April, which left dozens injured alongside the 26 deaths.

