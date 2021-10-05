India's awaited AI enabled retail clinic is set to launch in Delhi-NCR

AkosMD Healthcare, a leading B2B health-tech start-up is all set to open its first smart automated retail clinic in the NCR region.

It aims to provide integrated telemedicine services for doctors, insurance players and clinics & hospitals. These clinics will be extending care for examining vitals.

AkosMD Healthcare's integrated portal is designed with a simple and practical layout to guide the user during their assessment by minimising guesswork and making virtual consultations seamless. Patients have access to most of their medical needs in one-patient portal.

It provides comprehensive telemedicine support, an integrated care management platform (records, analytics, and awareness), Labs and Medicine Support Network, Insurance Tie-ups, Clinical Behavioural Wellness and Lifestyle solutions.

"We are excited to launch our first AI/AR enabled retail clinic here in the NCR region, as a part of Phase-I of our operations. Gradually, we will spread across other parts of India in Phase-II over the next six months to a year," said Amit Kumar, Managing Director, AkosMD Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

"The AI/AR enabled medical station would also be able to hold patient's continuous self-examination with diagnostic tools to collect and store vital signs and parameters," said Kumar.

"While the software collects the symptoms, identifies the diagnostic possibilities, and formulates a treatment plan, the remote provider (doctor) will access the evaluation and confirm the diagnosis as well as the treatment plan along with an on-site assistant to help with the process, as needed," added Kumar.

This Noida headquartered health-tech start-up currently offers a highly secure teleconsultation platform integrated with a system capable of flexible scheduling, patient data handling, healthcare record management, payment processing, white-label branding among many other features.

Started in 2020, AkosMD Healthcare wants to position itself as a key player in the evolving area of tech-based healthcare and wellness management services and use technology & innovation to create comprehensive solutions for `Primary & Preventive Healthcare.`According to Kumar, there is a huge scope to grow in the Indian Health-tech market which comprises of six segments- Telemedicine, e-pharmacy, fitness, wellness, healthcare, IT, Analytics, Home health care and Personal Health management. This segment is currently worth about $2 billion, which is less than 1 per cent of the overall healthcare industry in India.

According to a recent report, the Indian Health-tech market is expected to grow at a 39% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY 2020-23 and is expected to reach USD $50 billion by 2023.

