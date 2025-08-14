/Booking train tickets soon? Here’s the festive discount from Indian Railways you can’t miss. Details inside

The Indian Railways other than offering special festive trains has come up with a new experimental scheme called the "Round Trip Package" to ease traffic.
In order to make travel comfortable and hasle-free this festive season, particularly for Diwali and Chatth Puja during the month of October, when the rush of passengers is at its peak, the Indian Railways other than offering special festive trains has come up with a new experimental scheme called the "Round Trip Package" to redistribute the peak traffic and help curb rush.
Under the new scheme, the Railways have announced a 20 per cent discount on train tickets booked between October 13-26 and return from November 17 to December 1. Bookings for the scheme will start on August 14, 2025.
Key Features Of The Scheme
Terms and conditions to know before booking
Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights falls on October 20 (Monday), while Chatth Puja, a prominent festival of the state of Bihar and the Poorvanchal region is on October 28 (Tuesday).