LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Booking train tickets soon? Here’s the festive discount from Indian Railways you can’t miss. Details inside

Booking train tickets soon? Here’s the festive discount from Indian Railways you can’t miss. Details inside

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 17:13 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 17:13 IST
Booking train tickets soon? Here’s the festive discount from Indian Railways you can’t miss. Details inside

Indian Railways announces discounts on train tickets Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The Indian Railways other than offering special festive trains has come up with a new experimental scheme called the "Round Trip Package" to ease traffic.

 

In order to make travel comfortable and hasle-free this festive season, particularly for Diwali and Chatth Puja during the month of October, when the rush of passengers is at its peak, the Indian Railways other than offering special festive trains has come up with a new experimental scheme called the "Round Trip Package" to redistribute the peak traffic and help curb rush.

Under the new scheme, the Railways have announced a 20 per cent discount on train tickets booked between October 13-26 and return from November 17 to December 1. Bookings for the scheme will start on August 14, 2025.

Key Features Of The Scheme

  • A 20% rebate on the base fare of the return journey will be offered to passengers when booking a round trip
  • Onward journey Tickets should be booked between October 13-26 and the return from November 17 to December 1
  • Bookings for the scheme will start on August 14, 2025
  • The scheme is applicable to all classes i.e ACs and sleepers on any train, including special festival trains
  • Booking cannot happen on trains with Flexi Fare pricing
  • Online or by Counter booking at the reservation office


Terms and conditions to know before booking

  • The 20 per cent discount is only on the base fare of the return journey
  • The tickets must be confirmed both directions for the discount to apply
  • Passenger details for the return journey has to be the same of the onward journey
  • Only confirmed tickets are eligible for the discount in both directions
  • No refund is applicable on this ticket and no additional discounts or benefits, including rail travel coupons, voucher-based bookings, PTOs can be availed

Trending Stories

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights falls on October 20 (Monday), while Chatth Puja, a prominent festival of the state of Bihar and the Poorvanchal region is on October 28 (Tuesday).

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

...Read More

Trending Topics