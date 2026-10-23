/Indian Embassy confirms all 14 Indians safe after reported yacht attack off Yemen

India’s Embassy in Yemen has confirmed that all 14 Indian nationals aboard a yacht involved in a firing incident in Yemeni waters are safe, following initial concerns over their whereabouts. The incident occurred on October 22 near Zuqar Island in the southern Red Sea. Yemen’s Houthi rebels alleged that Saudi Arabia had targeted the yacht, prompting their forces to launch a rescue operation.

“Reports suggest that all 14 Indian nationals are safe and located around Hodeidah in Yemen. We will continue to work for ensuring their well being,” the Indian Embassy said.

Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of targeting yacht

Before confirming the safety of the Indians, the embassy had said it was working to obtain further information about the incident off Yemen’s coast.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree had alleged that Saudi Arabia was responsible for the firing, citing preliminary information about the vessel and its passengers.

“The Saudi enemy is targeting an Indian yacht near Zuqar Island, carrying 14 people of Indian nationality, according to preliminary information. The Yemeni Armed Forces are rescuing them and will provide more details later. This reckless act by the Saudi enemy in targeting it threatens international navigation in the Red Sea, and the international community must stop the Saudi enemy from these reckless actions,” Saree had posted on X.

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The Houthis said they would release additional information as it became available. The allegation against Saudi Arabia was attributed to the group, with no independent confirmation provided in the information available.

Incident follows deadly attack in Saudi Arabia

The development comes amid escalating regional hostilities, following an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. According to India’s Embassy in Riyadh, two people, including an Indian national, were killed, while two other Indian nationals were injured.

New Delhi has strongly condemned attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the strikes on the airport and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field. India also expressed hope for an early return to peace and normalcy.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has also called for restraint, condemning the escalating violence and Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.