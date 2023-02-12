India to tailor its tourism offerings on basis of visiting nation’s profile

To ensure that the tourism offerings are marketed better, the government of India will present different aspects of the country to various nations.

The step is being taken with the assistance of Indian missions abroad, stated officials. For around 20 major source markets of India, which include the UK, US, Thailand, China, Canada, Russia and Oman, the missions have been given the task of creating customised marketing plans according to the profile of tourists from the respective nations.

For example, to the French tourists, India will be pitched as a tourism destination for history and culture, while to Thailand, they will market the Buddhist circuit and adventure tourism. To target the Russians, India needs to expand its tourism spectrum beyond Kerala and Goa.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the tourism ministry's other officials, earlier this week, held a virtual meeting with tourism officers and ambassadors from some of these missions, where the officials presented their specific marketing plans.

“There is a realisation that the one-size-fits-all approach to promoting India as a tourist destination to foreigners does not yield great results. So, the idea is to market the tourist offerings in a more customised manner,” an official said.

For example, it was observed that 70 per cent of French travellers check the destination online before they travel, and most of these tourists also write reviews and blogs after their visits.

“Only those with an extremely satisfactory experience express themselves as ambassadors of a destination,” according to a presentation which was submitted by the Indian Mission in Paris to the ministers.

