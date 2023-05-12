India: Delhi University calls Rahul Gandhi's sudden visit an act of 'trespass'

A notice was sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the provost of Delhi University's postgraduate men's hostel over his "sudden" visit to the facility, stating that "such conduct from a leader of a National Party who has Z-plus security is beyond dignity".

Gandhi was sent a two-page note by Provost KP Singh which said that the incident can be categorised as “trespass” and irresponsible behaviour by the leader, as he asked him to "cease and desist" from taking any similar steps in the future.

The provost said that the "unexpected entry" of Gandhi and the three vehicles into the premises violated the hostel's prescribed rules.







In the notice sent, the provost mentioned Handbook of Information and Rules of the Hostel's rule 15.13 which states, "No resident shall indulge in any activity in the Hostel premises other than academic and residents council activities."

Gandhi had visited the university's Post-Graduate Men's Hostel on Friday where he interacted with a few students and shared lunch with them.

"The Management Committee of the Hostel in its emergent meeting held on 06.05.2023 in the presence of Dean Students' Welfare and Proctor of the University of Delhi has unanimously decided and resolved that such a conduct from a leader of a National Party who has Z-plus security is beyond dignity," the notice read.

"The Management Committee of the Hostel in its emergent meeting held on 06.05.2023 in the presence of Dean Students' Welfare and Proctor of the University of Delhi has unanimously decided and resolved that such a conduct from a leader of a National Party who has Z-plus security is beyond dignity," the notice read.

"The Hostel is governed by the University of Delhi Act, 1922 and its Statutes, Ordinances, Regulations and its own 'Rules of Residence', 'Rules regarding Dining Hal' and 'Guests' for the smooth functioning and welfare of its resident students' and for maintaining proper discipline," it further added.

"Needless to mention the Administration of the Hostel reserves the right to stop any activity which according to the administration goes against the prescribed rules. As an important part of the maintenance of proper discipline in the hostel, it is clearly stipulated in Rule 15.13 of the Handbook of Information and Rules of the Hostel," the notice stated.

The chairman along with the members of the hostels's Management Committee have condemned the incident which they say amounts to trespass and irresponsible behaviour, the notice read.

WATCH | Rahul Gandhi: India court dismisses Congress leader's appeal against conviction "Moreover, such an incident had put all the persons present in the hostel at that time to grave and imminent risk of bodily harm and safety. In view of above, you are required to cease and desist from taking any such untoward step in future for the wellbeing, safe keep of the hostel residents, staff and the authorities," the notice stated.

A day after Gandhi had visited the hostel, a sharp statement was issued by Delhi University, saying that the "sudden and unauthorised" entry had raised serious concerns over the security of the students living in the hostel. "University authorities will take necessary steps to avoid such incidents of this trespassing and will ensure that this does not happen in future again," it stated.