/Gurugram Golf Course Road case: 2 accused sent to judicial custody after woman biker hit

A Gurugram court on Friday (Sep 18) sent Kalyan Bainsla, the driver accused of hitting a woman biker on the city’s Golf Course Road, and his cousin Lavneesh to 14 days of judicial custody. Both accused will be produced before the court again after the 14 days. Bainsla and Lavneesh were earlier produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Nidhi Beniwal, who had sent them to two days of police custody.

What happened in the case

The Gurugram Police arrested Bainsla in Rajasthan’s Dausa and Lavneesh in Haryana’s Palwal in connection with the hit-and-run case. According to the police, Lavneesh was allegedly present in the car with Bainsla when the incident took place.

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The case was initially registered after Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of a video showing a car hitting a woman biker on Golf Course Road. The police later carried out a detailed investigation and analysed CCTV footage from the area.

Based on the investigation, police added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), about attempt to murder, to the FIR. The section carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

Victim seeks strict action

The attempt-to-murder charge was added after the victim, Sia, and her family approached the police seeking stringent action against those involved. Sia’s family also submitted her written statement to Inspector Manoj Kumar, Station House Officer of Gurugram’s Sector 56 police station.