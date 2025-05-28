Gaurav Gogoi’s wife collected IB reports for Pak agency, says Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged on Wednesday that Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s British wife collected intelligence documents on behalf of the Pakistani climate lobby.

Sarma said at a press conference that the Assam government has documentary evidence to back up the allegation about the Congress leader and his wife, Elizabeth Colburn, and that he would reveal everything on September 10.

“His wife monitored IB documents and quoted those. That means she must have someone in the IB. It is a very, very serious allegation. I have documents to prove that his wife, Elizabeth Colburn, was involved in collecting various intelligence reports,” Sarma said.



The Assam CM alleged that Elizabeth Colburn worked for the “climate lobby” and had a close relationship with Pakistan. He also called Gogoi a “Pakistani agent”.

“He is a Pakistani agent. Their entire relationship was with the Pakistani establishment... They maintained this relationship till around 2017-18,” he said.

‘C-grade Bollywood movie, will flop’: Gogoi

Reacting to the allegations, the newly appointed Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday that he had gone to Pakistan only once 12 years ago and that the BJP was raking up the issue like a “C-grade Bollywood movie” that is going to “flop miserably”.

He also sought to know why the BJP government at Centre did not act against him for the last 11 years if there was any wrongdoing.

“About 14-15 years ago, my wife, who is a well-known expert in public policy, worked on an international project in South Asia focused on climate change. She spent one year in Pakistan before returning to India around 2012-13,” Gogoi said at a press conference.

“Finally, Congress MP Shri Gaurav Gogoi has admitted that he visited Pakistan. But let us be very clear -- this is just the beginning, not the end. What lies ahead is far more serious. There exists every reasonable ground, supported by credible inputs and documented information, to suggest that Shri Gogoi has maintained proximity with the Pakistani establishment,” Sarma posted on X after Gogoi’s press conference.