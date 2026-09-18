/Four arrested, including three juvenile in rape and murder of minor in Delhi

The Delhi police on Thursday (Sept 17) arrested four men, three of them minors, aged between 16 and 17, in case related to the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area. The minor was allegedly raped, stabbed to death and her body dumped in an open field in Outer North Delhi.

According to the police, her body was found in an extremely decomposed state around night time between September 12 and 13. The body was left out in the open in a field near Kushak Road for several days, after she was raped and murdered on September 10, said the police further.

Dogs gorging on body

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The body decomposed to such an extent that forensic teams struggled to immediately ascertain her gender. In fact some reports say that dogs were gorging on a body in a field nearby after which residents of Swaroop Nagar informed the police and the incident came to light.

A medical examination later confirmed rape. Investigators say the victim's face was totally mutilated, while her body bore several stab wounds.

“Though it had been only two days, the body was decomposing very fast – likely due to how exposed it was to the elements. The face was not recognisable. The medical report confirmed rape, and we found eight wounds on her body. It appears that she was murdered and dumped in the area where animals attacked the body,” the first investigating officer said.

How the horrific incident happened?

The victim reportedly went out to meet her 17-year-old male friend on the night of September 10, Thursday. Three more friends joined them after being invited by the victim's male friend. They spent time together before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

“When the girl threatened to file a police complaint, the accused allegedly stabbed her to death and dumped her body near the bushes,” an officer said.

The adult accused has been identified as Shivam alias Sudama alias Chuchu, a resident of Khadda Colony, while the three juveniles are aged 16 and 17.

Two knives allegedly used in the crime, clothes allegedly worn by the accused, and the tempo were recovered.