/Five buses carrying Amarnath pilgrims collide in J&K's Ramban, 36 yatris injured

At least 36 pilgrims, including children travelling to the Amarnath shrine met with an accident on Saturday (July 5). According to the local authorities all pilgrims were safe but sustained minor injures. The incident took place when five busses bound for Pahalgam collided with each other at Chanderkote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

Four buses, part of the Yatra convoy, were damaged in the accident, said the police.

“Majority of them suffered minor injuries and were treated at the district hospital. They want to resume their pilgrimage and buses are being arranged for them. Three to four pilgrims may not be able to continue their pilgrimage,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Ramban Kulbir Singh said.

The injured pilgrims were taken to the local hospital where Deputy commissioner Ramban Ilyas Khan met them.

According to preliminary reports, the accident was a case of brake failure. The convoy of pilgrims had stopped for breakfast when when the last bus hit the four buses.

“Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of brake failure. After the last bus hit the stationary convoy, it triggered a chain reaction and in the process four buses were hit,” Singh said.

Amarnath Yatra

The annual Amarnath Yatra started on Thursday (July 3, 2025), with the second batch of more than 5,200 pilgrims leaving the base camp from the twin base camps at Baltal and Nunwan, and the first batch of pilgrims began on Wednesday.

Tight security measures have been implemented to ensure the yatra proceeds safely. Thousands of personnel from the police, CRPF, ITBP, and other paramilitary units have been stationed for protection, with aerial monitoring also planned.