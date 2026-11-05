/Cosmoserve unveils India’s first private facility with space vision effect and microgravity simulation

Hyderabad-based startup Cosmoserve Space on Thursday unveiled Base 1—India’s first private facility equipped with space vision effect and microgravity simulation, and only the sixth of its kind anywhere in the world.

The facility was inaugurated by D. Sridhar Babu, Telangana’s Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and virtually by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences. Dr Chiranjeevi Phanindra, Founder & CEO of Cosmoserve Space, and Sai Krishna, IT Advisor, Telangana, were also present.

India’s first end-to-end design, manufacturing and operations centre dedicated to Active Debris Removal and in-orbit servicing, Base 1 marks a significant milestone in the country’s growing space technology ecosystem.

Minister D. Sridhar Babu said, “Facilities like Cosmoserve’s Base 1 show exactly why Hyderabad is leading the country in space innovation. We are now home to over 30 spacetech companies, including India’s first spacetech unicorn. They are building everything from launch vehicles and space data centres to debris removal systems and drug discovery platforms.”

“This deep-tech execution is possible because we have the fastest-growing aerospace and defence sector in Hyderabad alongside 52 national labs, a talent pool of 1.5 million engineers, and a local supply chain that covers nearly 90% of their component needs.”

Historic leap for India’s private space sector

Base 1 has the infrastructure to design, build, test and operate various functionalities required for satellite servicing and space debris recovery. It houses four key facilities: an Orbital Rendezvous and Capture Lab to simulate spacecraft capture operations; a Space Robotics Innovation Lab to develop robotic capture systems; an ISO Class 8 clean room for satellite integration; and a Mission Simulation and Control Centre to manage upcoming missions.

Besides removing space debris, the facility will support satellite servicing, including in-orbit repairs and refuelling. Cosmoserve currently sources close to 60% of its mission components locally.

Company to develop critical technologies in-house

The company aims to develop more critical technologies in-house through Base 1 and strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities to help reduce dependence on imported components such as optics, avionics and space-grade electronics.

Dr Chiranjeevi Phanindra, Founder & CEO of Cosmoserve Space, said, “In our first year we have flown our first payload on an Indian rocket, raised our seed round, and today we open a facility where we can design, build, test and fly our missions under one roof.”

“Space debris is becoming the limiting factor for every nation’s space ambition, including India’s. Base 1 is where we build the capability to keep orbits usable, for Gaganyaan, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and every satellite that follows.”

The facility comes up following Cosmoserve’s $6 million seed funding round, taking its total funding to over $9 million.

Cosmoserve flew its first payload, Mission Embrace, in July

In July 2026, Cosmoserve flew its first payload, Mission Embrace, aboard Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 rocket. The flight hardware was developed in under four months, six months ahead of schedule. Although the robotic capture petals did not deploy as planned, the mission provided valuable data for further development.

Sai Krishna said Hyderabad is one of India’s leading Digital Engineering hubs, with over 525 Global Capability Centres (GCCs), R&D centres, Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and Innovation Centres. Our next growth frontier has been Aerospace and Defence, where we are building advanced capabilities and manufacturing defence equipment for the world.”