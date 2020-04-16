Coronavirus cases rise to 1,267 in Tamil Nadu; 15 dead

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported twenty-five more cases due to coronavirus with the death toll mounting to 15.

The number of confirmed cases due to COVID-19 epidemic has now risen to 1,267 in the state.

Gujarat reported 58 more coronavirus cases taking the number of cases to 929. Thirty-six people have died due to the virus in the state.

Mumbai which has been hit hard due to the virus reported 286 more coronavirus cases with seven fatalities. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has now risen to 3,202 with 194 people dying due the virus.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on it had tested 3,02,956 samples from 2,86,714 individuals today even as the number of cases continued to rise in the country.

In Haryana, eleven more coronavirus cases were reported which included eight in Panchkula, two in Nuh, and one in Palwal. The total number of coronavirus cases has now risen to 214 in the state, which includes 14 Italian nationals who were infected with the virus.