/Gravitas | France deploys more than 70,000 personnel to avert violence, drug mafia adds fire to flames across Europe

In the last few weeks, Europe has been rocked by protests over deteriorating conditions in schools and the rising cost of living. However, the unrest took a deadly turn last weekend, with large-scale violence breaking out in France. Now, in neighbouring Italy, it has emerged that the mafia is seeking to infiltrate the protests. Truckers and farmers have been protesting over rising fuel and fertiliser costs, causing major disruption in southern Italy this week.

While seeking to address their concerns, the Giorgia Meloni-led government has accused mafia syndicates of hijacking the protests to blackmail the state amid high-profile criminal trials. According to reports, drug lord Michele Senese has been directing criminals from his jail cell, resulting in 15 bombings in recent times. Now, France remains on the boil. To avert possible violence, it is deploying 70,000 security personnel to manage protests this weekend. Police have authorised only one demonstration, rejecting requests for rallies called by France's main student union and the anti-establishment Yellow Vest movement.

Many French cities, including Marseille and Lyon, have also banned protests. Adding to tensions, an individual in a car opened fire with a military-grade weapon on five people at different locations in Paris. While one person died, four others, including a 12-year-old girl, were seriously injured. The gunman was subsequently taken into custody. The police are now investigating whether the shooting was a terrorist act or motivated by race or religion.

Fearing fresh violence, shopkeepers in France are taking preventive measures. While some have cleared their stocks, others have installed wooden panels on their windows to protect their premises against theft. In last weekend's riots, 228 businesses in Paris were looted. This situation has also prompted many business owners and shopkeepers in Paris to purchase weapons for self-defence. Sales of guns have reportedly increased tenfold since the riots, with shopkeepers desperate to prevent looting.

A day earlier, French students again took to the streets of Paris under a heavy police presence. They chanted slogans and carried placards asking, ‘When will there be jail for those who break people?’ Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron blamed seditious ultra-left groups and vandals for the riots and looting. He also declared that illegitimate protests would be banned in the coming days.